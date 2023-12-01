Barracuda Burned by Roadrunners, 5-1
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (5-9-4-0) gave up four goals in the first period on Friday at the Tucson Convention Center and couldn't recover, falling 5-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners (11-6-1-1).
In the first, the the Barracuda would give up a season-high four goals and put a season-low three shots on net. Josh Doan (8, 9) opened the scoring on a penalty shot at 1:34 and then he buried another goal at 11:02 while on the power play. The Roadrunners weren't done as Zach Sanford (1) ripped in his first in 19 games after the Barracuda failed to clear their zone multiple times and then Travis Barron (2) snapped in Tucson's fourth goal of the period at 18:59.
In the second, the Barracuda were called for their second penalty of the game, and the Roadrunners would make it two-for-two on the advantage when Victor Soderstrom (3) blasted a point-shot under the glove of Magnus Chrona at 5:07, making it 5-0.
In the third, Ethan Cardwell (5) finally stopped the bleeding on the power play at 4:04 but the Barracuda failed to score again and would fall 5-1.
The Barracuda are back on the ice on Saturday (6 p.m.) in Tucson against Roadrunners and return to Tech CU Arena on Dec. 8 and 9 for a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights. For more info about upcoming promotions and tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.
