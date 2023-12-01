Game Notes: CGY at HEN
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are back in action on Friday as they head to the Navada desert to face the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center.
Puck drop: 8pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Dec 1, 2023 8:00pm @ Henderson The Dollar Loan Center
Dec 3, 2023 6:00pm @ Henderson The Dollar Loan Center
Head-2-Head:
It's the first time this season the Silver Knights and Wranglers meet.
Calgary enters action on Friday in need of a bounce back win after a tough loss in their last outing, however, they still lead the Pacific Division with a 13-4-1 record.
Henderson is 3-4-1 in their last 10 games and sit tied for third in the Pacific Division with 23 points. (10-6-1-2).
The 2022-23 season series went the Silver Knights way, with a 5-3 record in eight games.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato
Matt Coronato has been a point-producer since joining the Wranglers from the Flames.
In 12 games this season, Coronato has 15 points (7g,8a) with a pair of game-winning goals and is coming off back-to-back multipoint games with two goals, two assists in that span.
ONE TIMERS:
(D) Jordan Oesterle was recently recalled to the NHL Flames
(D) Nick DeSimone was reassigned to the Wranglers
(F) Mark Duarte joined the Wranglers from Rapid City (ECHL)
(F) Adam Klapka currently leads the team in goals with 8g.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN - Calgary Wranglers
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards - Texas Stars
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN
- 'Excited to Get Back to It'
- Jordan Oesterle Recalled by Flames
- Wranglers Fall to Canucks
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY