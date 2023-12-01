Game Notes: CGY at HEN

The Wranglers are back in action on Friday as they head to the Navada desert to face the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center.

Puck drop: 8pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 1, 2023 8:00pm @ Henderson The Dollar Loan Center

Dec 3, 2023 6:00pm @ Henderson The Dollar Loan Center

Head-2-Head:

It's the first time this season the Silver Knights and Wranglers meet.

Calgary enters action on Friday in need of a bounce back win after a tough loss in their last outing, however, they still lead the Pacific Division with a 13-4-1 record.

Henderson is 3-4-1 in their last 10 games and sit tied for third in the Pacific Division with 23 points. (10-6-1-2).

The 2022-23 season series went the Silver Knights way, with a 5-3 record in eight games.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato

Matt Coronato has been a point-producer since joining the Wranglers from the Flames.

In 12 games this season, Coronato has 15 points (7g,8a) with a pair of game-winning goals and is coming off back-to-back multipoint games with two goals, two assists in that span.

ONE TIMERS:

(D) Jordan Oesterle was recently recalled to the NHL Flames

(D) Nick DeSimone was reassigned to the Wranglers

(F) Mark Duarte joined the Wranglers from Rapid City (ECHL)

(F) Adam Klapka currently leads the team in goals with 8g.

