T-Birds Generate $15,000 in Donations to Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced, in collaboration with Rock 102 and the Mayflower Marathon, that they have successfully generated over $15,000 for this year's Marathon.
A significant contribution of $10,000 in cash was made by the Thunderbirds to Open Pantry, a result of generous donations throughout November and the funds raised during the T-Birds' Celebrity Bartending event at White Lion Brewing earlier this month. Additionally, Ray Berry, the Founder of White Lion Brewing, will contribute an extra $800 from the proceeds of Thunderboom beers and burgers sold at White Lion.
Rock 102 Morning Show co-host Bax expressed gratitude, stating, "The Thunderbirds have been tremendous partners over the years, but this year they went above and beyond in helping us shine the spotlight on the food insecurity challenges in our community. We are incredibly grateful for their help in making this year's Mayflower Marathon our most successful in 30 years!"
The Mayflower Marathon achieved another historic milestone, amassing a record-breaking total of $234,733.71 in food and monetary contributions. The non-perishable food donations filled four full-size Mayflower trailers and an additional one-and-a-half box trucks, marking a remarkable increase of over $55,000 from the 2022 Marathon.
Rock 102 Morning Show co-host Steve Nagle acknowledged the crucial role played by the Thunderbirds, stating, "Our community support is fueled by our partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds, who we can't thank enough for rallying the best fans in hockey to help us make this the most successful Mayflower Marathon ever."
Throughout November, the Thunderbirds actively collected donations at their office and during home games inside the MassMutual Center. Leading up to Mayflower Marathon Night on Nov. 22, fans making contributions were rewarded with tickets to the T-Birds game, creating a continued celebration of their generosity.
Reflecting on the success of the collaboration, Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa shared, "When we embarked on our collaboration with Rock 102 and the Mayflower Marathon last season, we aspired to make this game night into an enduring annual tradition. Thanks to the fantastic support from Rock 102 and our fans, it is safe to say our community has wholeheartedly embraced this cause. Witnessing our city unite to support others encapsulates the spirit of this season, which only fuels our desire to expand the Mayflower Marathon Night to greater heights in 2024."
