Silver Knights Drop First of Series to Calgary, 2-1

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 2-1, at home on Friday evening.

Calgary struck first with a goal by Clark Bishop just under eight minutes into the first period. The score remained 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Wranglers found the back of the net with under four minutes remaining in the second period, increasing their lead to 2-0. Calgary kept their two-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

The Silver Knights get their first goal of the game on the powerplay just under five minutes into the final period. Mason Morelli took a shot from the faceoff circle that squeezed between the post and the goalie. He was assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Jonas Rondbjerg.

The Wranglers were able to hold of the Silver Knights final push and the game ended 2-1.

The Silver Knights will be back at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m. PT to finish off their two-game series against the Wranglers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.