Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - After a week off, the Rockford IceHogs head north to face the Manitoba Moose in a two-game series in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m. CT. The IceHogs are 3-0-0-0 against the Moose this season and 9-0-1-0 when scoring first. Rockford enters tonight riding a six-game point streak and has earned 10 out of a possible 12 points in that span.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 9-5-2-0, 20 points (2nd, Central Division)

Manitoba: 7-9-0-0, 14 points (6th, Central Division)

Double Trouble

After recording a pair of back-to-back two point showings on Nov. 22 against the Moose and on Nov. 24 versus the Milwaukee Admirals, rookie Colton Dach has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 11 games, including three multipoint performances in his last five games. Dach currently ranks ninth amongst AHL rookies with a 0.91 points-per-game rate. Connecting frequently with Dach, David Gust leads the IceHogs with 10 assists (16 points). The duo has combined for eight goals in six games, and either Gust or Dach has provided the primary assist on seven of those eight tallies.

Consistency Is Key

With the second longest active point streak in the AHL, Rockford is currently on a six-game point streak. The Hogs' last six-game point streak came last season from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11 with six consecutive games going to overtime or a shootout. During the current six-game point streak, Rockford has gone to overtime four times and is 2-2 in the extra frame, and the IceHogs recorded 10 out of 12 possible points in the last six contests. Unlike last season where the Hogs went to overtime 24 times, the most of any team in the AHL, this season the team played 10 games before needing the extra frame to decide a winner. Three out of Rockford's four overtime contests have been against the Admirals this season.

Getting Stingy

In each of the last four games, the Hogs have held their opponents to three goals or less. Prior to the current point streak that started on Nov. 17, the IceHogs had only played in one game out of a possible 10 that was decided by one goal.

Call-Ups Stepping Up

With injuries and Chicago Blackhawks call-ups ravaging the IceHogs roster, Rockford has dipped into its organizational depth and pulled several players up from the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season. Since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Rockford has pulled six players up from Indy and four of them have appeared in an IceHogs game (Zach Jordan, Ryan Gagnier, Ross MacDougall, Andrew Perrott). In Rockford's last game on Nov. 25 against Milwaukee, Indy call-ups Jordan and Gagnier netted the only two goals for the Hogs (both players are on AHL contracts with Rockford). In total, the four players have combined for 15 appearances and have produced seven points (3G, 4A).

Rookie Check-In

Rookie goalie Drew Commesso ranks 4th amongst AHL rookies through eight games. Commesso holds a 2.24 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. The Norwell, Massachusetts native is 5-2-1 this season, including his first career shutout. As the 10th rookie to make their AHL debut with the IceHogs this season, Ryan Gagnier scored his first career AHL goal on Nov. 25 against the Admirals.

Next Home Game

It's another $2 Beer Friday on Friday, Dec. 8 where the IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls! Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

30-30-3-3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.