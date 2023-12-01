Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned right wing Jonatan Berggren to the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned defenseman Antti Tuomisto from the Griffins to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Berggren has competed in four games with the Red Wings this season and has showed one assist and a plus-one rating. Berggren has gotten off to a fast start in the AHL, as he is on an active three-game point and goal streak (3-2-5) and has logged a total of 11 points (4-7-11) in 11 outings. A season ago, the 23-year-old posted seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 82 points (29-53-82) in 88 appearances. The sixth-year pro has also amassed 29 points (15-14-29) in 71 NHL games with Detroit.

Tuomisto has suited up for two games with the Griffins, making his North America pro debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles. The Pori, Finland, native has not seen game action since Oct. 21, as he has been recovering from an upper-body injury. The 6-foot-5 defenseman made his pro debut with TPS in the Liiga (Finland) on Sept. 13, 2022, and later scored his first pro point and goal during a two-point outing on Sept. 16, 2022. During his rookie campaign in 2022-23 with TPS, Tuomisto logged 20 points (5-15-20) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games. The former second round draft pick spent two seasons at the University of Denver, winning the 2022 NCAA National Championship. At Denver from 2020-22, Tuomisto registered 20 points (3-17-20) in 59 appearances.

