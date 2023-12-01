Penguins Push Back, Steal OT Win from T-Birds
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (10-8-2-0) picked up a point but succumbed to a late rally by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-8-2-0) in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center.
Goaltending would be the starring act in the opening 20 minutes, as the Thunderbirds' attack unleashed an 18-shot fury on Magnus Hellberg's net. However, despite their best efforts, the T-Birds could not squeeze one through the veteran goalie, including two empty power play opportunities. Hellberg was at his best in all scenarios, sliding post-to-post to stymie rookie Zach Dean on a quick-developing play off the rush before denying Adam Gaudette on a sneaky backhand bid later in the frame.
Though he was not as busy, T-Birds starter Malcolm Subban was perfect in his own right, with no save better than his left-leg denial of a breakaway bid by Valtteri Puustinen past the midpoint of the period. Subban made all six saves required in his first 20 minutes of work.
The T-Birds did not let off the shoot-first mindset as the second period began, and at the 5:42 marker, the top line broke through for a 1-0 lead. Captain Matthew Peca retrieved a loose puck along the right-wing corner boards deep in the Penguins' zone. Nathan Walker came flying off the bench to fill the lane down the slot. Peca found him with a slick pass, and Walker finally beat Hellberg under the right pad to pick up his 10th goal of the season and his first in the last seven games.
After coming up empty on their first three power plays, the T-Birds' fourth attempt on the man advantage would have a different result. Walker threw the puck back to the right point, where Dylan Coghlan uncorked a one-time blast that glanced off Ryan Suzuki before eluding Hellberg, making it 2-0 at 9:00 of the period. The tally marked Suzuki's first goal and first point as a member of the T-Birds.
While continuing to not deal with the degree of pressure that Hellberg faced, Subban's marvelous night carried into the second. With the score 1-0, he came up with his best save of the night with the T-Birds on the power play, as he stretched post-to-post to make a right pad robbery on Jonathan Gruden while the Penguins were a man down.
Despite being down 2-0, the Penguins never did go away, and after drawing a power play, they finally got on the board when Rem Pitlick squeaked a low shot through Subban at the 8:43 mark of the third to make it a 2-1 score.
At 14:10, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton broke even when Xavier Ouellet's right point shot careened off a driving Matt Filipe and into the twine, bringing the game to a 2-2 deadlock, a score that held to the end of regulation. It marked the eighth time in the last 17 regular season meetings that the T-Birds and Penguins needed overtime.
In the extra session, the T-Birds never did gain puck possession, and at the 1:05 mark, with the Penguins able to complete a line change, Jack Rathbone arrived into the rush, shifted to the right circle, and snapped a shot home on the short side, giving the Penguins the improbable win.
The two division foes both hit the road to Pennsylvania, and the pair will rematch on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
