Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's country themed game, Harold's Hockey Tonk. Henderson will face the Calgary Wranglers at 5 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center this Sunday, Dec. 3. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to watch a special pregame show featuring the Stanley Cup©, which will happen right before puck drop.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. PT, multiple activations will be available on the Bell Solar Tiltyard, including inflatable bull riding, interactive games, and a 360 cam. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear their best country western attire. All fans will receive a commemorative poster once inside the building.

Local country band Thrillbilly Deluxe will perform during both intermissions. Formed in 2011, Thrillbilly Deluxe is a four-piece country ensemble based out of Las Vegas that entertains fans with their hand-picked covers of modern and classic country artists, as well as their own original music.

Single-game tickets for Harold's Hockey Tonk are still available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.