Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's country themed game, Harold's Hockey Tonk. Henderson will face the Calgary Wranglers at 5 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center this Sunday, Dec. 3. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to watch a special pregame show featuring the Stanley Cup©, which will happen right before puck drop.
Starting at 2:30 p.m. PT, multiple activations will be available on the Bell Solar Tiltyard, including inflatable bull riding, interactive games, and a 360 cam. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear their best country western attire. All fans will receive a commemorative poster once inside the building.
Local country band Thrillbilly Deluxe will perform during both intermissions. Formed in 2011, Thrillbilly Deluxe is a four-piece country ensemble based out of Las Vegas that entertains fans with their hand-picked covers of modern and classic country artists, as well as their own original music.
Single-game tickets for Harold's Hockey Tonk are still available.
