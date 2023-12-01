Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda

Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners (10-6-1-1) vs. San Jose Barracuda (5-8-4-0)

Time: Friday, December 1, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Arizona

Referees: #22 Jim Curtin, #14 Jordan Deckard

Linespersons: # 54 Anthony Caruso, #48 Jake Herzog

The Tucson Roadrunners return home to the TCC for two games against the San Jose Barracuda after going 3-1-1 on their five-game road trip. Both teams are coming off of big wins on the road and look to get win streaks brewing. Tucson is currently on a 2-0-1-0 three-game unbeaten streak heading into the matchup after their latest win in Ontario on Tuesday while San Jose defeated Coachella Valley for the first of its three-game road trip. Tucson will have their first two Roadrunners Black Kachina Nights presented by O'Rielly Chevrolet of the season for both games of the weekend.

Three things:

With yet another 3-2 win against Ontario on Wednesday, the Roadrunners have now been in 12 of their 18 games that have been decided by a goal with seven of them ending with a score of 3-2; including four of the last five. Tucson is 8-2-1-1 in one-goal games this season and 5-0-1-1 when the score is 3-2. In addition, the club is 10-0-0-1 when scoring first against their opponents.

Defenseman Victor Soderstrom had nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in Tucson's 12 games played in the month of November. He currently is fourth on the team in points and ranks first amongst Tucson defenseman in scoring. Fellow defenseman Max Szuber is second on the team with six points from the defense but leads the unit in goals (3).

Tucson has been in shorthanded situations 82 times this season; which is tied for second most in the AHL. In addition, the team is 27th in the AHL in power-play opportunities with just 56. Despite all of that, the team still has an 84.1% penalty-kill rate and has just allowed multiple power-play goals in just one game so far through 18 games

What did they say?

"We know the TCC is going to be on fire and so are we, it's definitely going to be fun. We work well as a group, everyone is a good teammate. We help each other, we block shots and that helps us get the wins."

Tucson Forward Jan Jenik on returning home this weekend after the successful road trip.

Latest Transactions:

On Wednesday, November 29, Micah Miller was reassigned to the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL).

Number to Know:

2.91- The goals for average Tucson achieved in the 12 games of November with the team going 7-3-1-1 in that same stretch. In October, the team was averaging just 1.50 goals per game with a 3-3 record in six games played.

WE ARE LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC.

