Chris Driedger's 28 Save Shutout Stymies Ontario

Shore and Wright Score as Driedger Collects Second Shutout of the Season Defeat Bakersfield

The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday night by the final score of 2-0. Chris Driedger made 28 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

The Firebirds hit the back of the net in the first period on a powerplay goal from Devin Shore. Shore tossed the puck towards the net where it ricocheted off Reign netminder David Rittich and into the goal at 6:31. The goal was Shore's third of the season and his second in as many games. Kole Lind and Ryker Evans earned the assists. Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Driedger made eight saves in the first period.

Coachella Valley killed off three Ontario powerplays in the second period and struck late in the frame. Shane Wright raced the puck up ice into the Reign zone and ripped a shot past Rittich to make it 2-0. Wright's goal was his eighth of the season and came with just 1:13 left in the period. Driedger turned away all 14 shots he faced in the middle frame.

Chris Driedger stopped all six shots he saw in the third period to help close out another road victory for Coachella Valley, moving them to 8-1-1-0 away from Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds powerplay went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill finished the night 4-for-4. Coachella Valley put 21 shots on net in the win, helping them to a 10-7-0-0 record on the season.

