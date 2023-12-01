Bears Push Win Streak To Eight With 4-2 Win Over Checkers

(Charlotte, NC) -Pierrick Dubé scored twice, while Ivan Miroshnichenko and Riley Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Hershey Bears (17-4-0-0) in a 4-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers (10-8-0-0) on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the victory, Hershey extended its season-high win streak to eight games.

Sutter scored off a face-off play at the left of the Charlotte net as he won the draw to Matt Strome, who pushed it through the skates of a defender to Sutter, who beat Spencer Knight for his fourth of the season at 10:12 of the first period to put Hershey up 1-0.

Sutter factored into Hershey's next goal, collecting a secondary assist on Miroshnichenko's sixth of the season at 13:03, after the rookie fished out a blocked Vincent Iorio attempt and put it past Knight to give the Bears a 2-0 edge.

Charlotte got on the board at 7:01 of the second period when Lucas Carlsson's shot from the blue line struck Patrick Khodorenko and deflected past Clay Stevenson to trim Hershey's lead to 2-1.

Dubé buried a Mike Sgarbossa feed at 11:30 for a power-play goal and Dubé's team-leading ninth goal of the season. Miroshnichenko added a secondary assist.

Dubé scored again several minutes later when his shot rang the post and deflected into the net at 17:37, with Jimmy Huntington collecting the lone assist for his 100th career point.

The Checkers chipped away at Hershey's lead with a third-period strike from Mackie Samoskevich at 2:49, but Stevenson stopped all remaining shots to close out the win.

Shots finished 29-24 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson went 27-for-29 to secure his third consecutive victory of the season and his seventh win of the season overall (first among AHL rookies); Knight stopped 20-of-24 shots in the defeat for Charlotte. Hershey went 1-for-2 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they close out the weekend with their second game against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

