Bears Push Win Streak To Eight With 4-2 Win Over Checkers
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Charlotte, NC) -Pierrick Dubé scored twice, while Ivan Miroshnichenko and Riley Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Hershey Bears (17-4-0-0) in a 4-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers (10-8-0-0) on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the victory, Hershey extended its season-high win streak to eight games.
Sutter scored off a face-off play at the left of the Charlotte net as he won the draw to Matt Strome, who pushed it through the skates of a defender to Sutter, who beat Spencer Knight for his fourth of the season at 10:12 of the first period to put Hershey up 1-0.
Sutter factored into Hershey's next goal, collecting a secondary assist on Miroshnichenko's sixth of the season at 13:03, after the rookie fished out a blocked Vincent Iorio attempt and put it past Knight to give the Bears a 2-0 edge.
Charlotte got on the board at 7:01 of the second period when Lucas Carlsson's shot from the blue line struck Patrick Khodorenko and deflected past Clay Stevenson to trim Hershey's lead to 2-1.
Dubé buried a Mike Sgarbossa feed at 11:30 for a power-play goal and Dubé's team-leading ninth goal of the season. Miroshnichenko added a secondary assist.
Dubé scored again several minutes later when his shot rang the post and deflected into the net at 17:37, with Jimmy Huntington collecting the lone assist for his 100th career point.
The Checkers chipped away at Hershey's lead with a third-period strike from Mackie Samoskevich at 2:49, but Stevenson stopped all remaining shots to close out the win.
Shots finished 29-24 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson went 27-for-29 to secure his third consecutive victory of the season and his seventh win of the season overall (first among AHL rookies); Knight stopped 20-of-24 shots in the defeat for Charlotte. Hershey went 1-for-2 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they close out the weekend with their second game against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Lifts Iowa to 5-1 Win at Colorado - Iowa Wild
- Point Streak Ends in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Pushes Wild to 5-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Burned by Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins End Four-Game Home Stand with 4-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs' Point Streak Ends in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Top B-Sens in Shootout in Levi's Debut - Rochester Americans
- Senators Pick Up Point To Begin Back-To-Back Set With Americans - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Win Fifth Straight as Special Teams Help Power Past Phantoms 7-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Come Back to Steal Springfield's Thunder, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Push Win Streak To Eight With 4-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Push Back, Steal OT Win from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Use Fast Start to Defeat Checkers 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: December 1, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Holiday Helper Program Gets Underway Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Generate $15,000 in Donations to Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN - Calgary Wranglers
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards - Texas Stars
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.