Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven and Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs have been selected as the league's award winners for November.

Bourque, the AHL Player of the Month, totaled 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 10 games in November, helping the Stars to a 7-2-1-0 record and the lead in the AHL's Central Division.

Bourque began the month with a three-point night at Iowa on Nov. 4, scoring once and adding two assists in a 4-0 Texas victory. He added a goal and an assist against the Wild the following afternoon, and gave the Stars a standings point with his game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation against Milwaukee on Nov. 11. Bourque notched a goal and an assist in a 7-4 win over Grand Rapids on Nov. 18, and his two third-period assists helped propel Texas to a 4-1 win in Colorado on Nov. 24. Finally, Bourque registered the first four-point game of his pro career, dishing out four assists in a 6-5 overtime win at San Diego on Nov. 29.

Entering December with a seven-game scoring streak, Bourque is tied for first in the AHL in assists (18) and points (25) over 17 games for the Stars. The 21-year-old native of Plessisville, Que., totaled 20 goals and 47 points as a rookie in 2022-23, and has compiled 28 goals and 49 assists for 77 points in 93 career AHL games with Texas. Bourque was a first-round selection (30th overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Stankoven, the AHL Rookie of the Month, scored eight goals and totaled 15 points in 10 games for the Stars during November.

Stankoven bookended his month with a pair of three-point efforts, beginning with a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win at Iowa on Nov. 4. He later scored goals in five consecutive games, beginning with a 6-4 win over Milwaukee on Nov. 10. Stankoven tallied a goal and an assist in a 7-4 victory over Grand Rapids on Nov. 18, and scored twice in the third period of a 4-1 win at Colorado on Nov. 24 before contributing a goal and two assists in Texas's 6-5 win at San Diego to finish the month.

Dallas's second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven leads all AHL rookies and is tied for the overall league lead with 13 goals, and is first among rookies and third overall with 24 points in 17 games this season. The 20-year-old native of Kamloops, B.C., was a Canadian Hockey League First Team All-Star in 2022-23 and was named the CHL's Player of the Year in 2021-22.

Silovs, the AHL Goaltender of the Month, made five appearances for the Canucks in November and went 4-1-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average, a .958 save percentage and two shutouts, stopping 114 of 119 shots overall.

Silovs opened the month with a 23-save shutout as Abbotsford edged Henderson, 2-0, on Nov. 4. He made 19 saves in a 4-1 win over Bakersfield on Nov. 9, and earned another shutout with 20 stops in a 4-0 victory over the Condors on Nov. 11. Silovs made 29 saves to preserve a 3-2 overtime victory at Henderson on Nov. 17, and allowed two goals or fewer for the fifth consecutive start and finished with 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to Calgary on Nov. 25. The Canucks' penalty killing operated at 94.1 percent efficiency during Silovs' five starts, allowing one goal on 17 chances.

A 22-year-old native of Riga, Latvia, Silovs has a record of 7-2-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 11 appearances for Abbotsford this season. In 66 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Manitoba, Silovs is 36-21-6 with a 2.55 GAA, a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts. Silovs was a sixth-round selection by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut last season, appearing in five games for the parent Canucks. He also earned tournament MVP honors at the 2023 IIHF World Championship after backstopping Latvia to a bronze medal.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.