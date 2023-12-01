Roadrunners Holiday Helper Program Gets Underway Tonight

American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL Affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced details for their 2023 Holiday Helper program which will run: Friday, December 1-Monday, December 18.

During this time, the Roadrunners organization and players will be assisting the Tucson community in preparation for the holidays. The complete schedule is listed below.

Friday, December 1 7 p.m.

Food Drive

Game Vs San Jose

Tucson Arena

The Roadrunners, IMPACT of Southern Arizona and ADP will be collecting for our community from fans as they enter the arena: Pasta (One-Pound Packages), Veggie Cans, Tuna Cans, Peanut Butter, Small Jars, Tomato Cans (Any Variety: Sauce, Diced), Soup Cans and Cereal Boxes or Bags. All fans will receive a buy-one-get-one-free ticket voucher to any December game when donating as they arrive to game.

Monday, December 4: 2 p.m.

Making Tamales

El Torero Restaurant

231 E 26th Street

Tucson, Arizona 85713

Select players will meet the chef/owner and kitchen team prior to learning about the history of tamales and their cultural significance to our community. The players will then make tamales with the staff before sitting down to lunch.

Tuesday, December 5: 2 p.m.

Feeding Local Children

Tucson Family Food Project

Catalina United Methodist Church

2700 E Speedway

Tucson, Arizona 85716

Players will prepare food and assist in storing the meals for local children. Every week TTFFP teaches kids how to cook a new recipe FOR THEMSELVES using fresh, local, and seasonal produce. Through instructional YouTube videos and easy to follow instructions, The Tucson Family Food Project is giving kids the life skills they need to make food for themselves - giving them their best chance of living a happy and healthy life.

Wednesday, December 13: 6 p.m.

Community Skate

Tucson Holiday Ice (Outdoor)

Tucson Arena

Players will skate with fans and the local community at the Tucson Convention Center's outdoor Holiday Ice. Fans are asked to bring Canned Food Item to benefit IMPACT of Southern Arizona. All who donate will receive a raffle ticket for a chance at prizes, additional tickets will be available for purchase. All attending will receive a coupon for discounted ticket to the Roadrunners game on Friday, December 15. Fans are encouraged to purchase and reserve their tickets to the skating session in advance HERE.

Saturday, December 16: 7 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss

Game Vs Abbotsford

Tucson Arena

After the Roadrunners first goal, fans will toss stuffed animals onto the ice that will be donated to Aviva Children's Services to assist in their efforts to serve our community during the holidays at the team's 8th annual Teddy Bear Toss. Teddy Bear Toss has become one of Southern Arizona's favorite holiday traditions.

Monday, December 18

Children's Hospital Visit

Roadrunners players and Mascot Dusty will visit with and deliver holiday gift bags to patients at Banner Health's Diamond Children Medical Center to spread cheer and love to those young children in the hospital over the holidays.

