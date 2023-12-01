Roadrunners Holiday Helper Program Gets Underway Tonight
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL Affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced details for their 2023 Holiday Helper program which will run: Friday, December 1-Monday, December 18.
During this time, the Roadrunners organization and players will be assisting the Tucson community in preparation for the holidays. The complete schedule is listed below.
Friday, December 1 7 p.m.
Food Drive
Game Vs San Jose
Tucson Arena
The Roadrunners, IMPACT of Southern Arizona and ADP will be collecting for our community from fans as they enter the arena: Pasta (One-Pound Packages), Veggie Cans, Tuna Cans, Peanut Butter, Small Jars, Tomato Cans (Any Variety: Sauce, Diced), Soup Cans and Cereal Boxes or Bags. All fans will receive a buy-one-get-one-free ticket voucher to any December game when donating as they arrive to game.
Monday, December 4: 2 p.m.
Making Tamales
El Torero Restaurant
231 E 26th Street
Tucson, Arizona 85713
Select players will meet the chef/owner and kitchen team prior to learning about the history of tamales and their cultural significance to our community. The players will then make tamales with the staff before sitting down to lunch.
Tuesday, December 5: 2 p.m.
Feeding Local Children
Tucson Family Food Project
Catalina United Methodist Church
2700 E Speedway
Tucson, Arizona 85716
Players will prepare food and assist in storing the meals for local children. Every week TTFFP teaches kids how to cook a new recipe FOR THEMSELVES using fresh, local, and seasonal produce. Through instructional YouTube videos and easy to follow instructions, The Tucson Family Food Project is giving kids the life skills they need to make food for themselves - giving them their best chance of living a happy and healthy life.
Wednesday, December 13: 6 p.m.
Community Skate
Tucson Holiday Ice (Outdoor)
Tucson Arena
Players will skate with fans and the local community at the Tucson Convention Center's outdoor Holiday Ice. Fans are asked to bring Canned Food Item to benefit IMPACT of Southern Arizona. All who donate will receive a raffle ticket for a chance at prizes, additional tickets will be available for purchase. All attending will receive a coupon for discounted ticket to the Roadrunners game on Friday, December 15. Fans are encouraged to purchase and reserve their tickets to the skating session in advance HERE.
Saturday, December 16: 7 p.m.
Teddy Bear Toss
Game Vs Abbotsford
Tucson Arena
After the Roadrunners first goal, fans will toss stuffed animals onto the ice that will be donated to Aviva Children's Services to assist in their efforts to serve our community during the holidays at the team's 8th annual Teddy Bear Toss. Teddy Bear Toss has become one of Southern Arizona's favorite holiday traditions.
Monday, December 18
Children's Hospital Visit
Roadrunners players and Mascot Dusty will visit with and deliver holiday gift bags to patients at Banner Health's Diamond Children Medical Center to spread cheer and love to those young children in the hospital over the holidays.
