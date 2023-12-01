Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will try for a new season-long winning streak tonight when they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town for the first of two games at the XL Center this weekend. The Wolf Pack have won four straight coming into tonight's tilt, tied for their longest streak of the season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms this season and the second of three at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. It's also the first of a back-to-back set this weekend, as the Atlantic Division foes will battle again in Hartford tomorrow night. The season series wraps up back in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, January 12th, 2024, at 7:05 p.m.

The Wolf Pack have won two of the first three meetings this season and collected five of a possible six points. Most recently, however, it was the Phantoms who prevailed with a 5-4 overtime decision at the PPL Center on November 3rd. Ben Harpur's tally 7:48 into the game gave Hartford a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes, but the Phantoms rattled off three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead by the 11:31 mark.

Elliot Desnoyers tied the game before Olle Lycksell gave the Phantoms the lead at 10:49. 42 seconds later, JR Avon tacked on the insurance.

The Wolf Pack countered with three unanswered goals of their own as Matt Rempe tipped home a shot 11:52 into the middle stanza to make it a 3-2 game through 40 minutes. Jake Leschyshyn tied the affair 3-3 just 1:40 into the third period on the powerplay, then Ryder Korczak put the Pack ahead with his first career goal at 4:17.

Rhett Gardner tied the game with a tip in front at 6:46, however, forcing overtime. In the extra session, Samu Tuomaala polished off a two-on-one 1:09 in to give the Phantoms the victory.

The Wolf Pack won the last meeting in Hartford by a final score of 5-1 on October 21st. That victory was the 1,000th in franchise history.

Including last season, the Wolf Pack have a five-game point streak against the Phantoms (4-0-1-0). The Wolf Pack have won two of the last three meetings at the XL Center between the teams.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their fourth straight game on Saturday night, defeating the Belleville Senators 4-3 in overtime. The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Max Guenette at 18:26 of the first period and Orrin Centazzo 53 seconds into the middle frame. Guenette's goal came while playing four-on-four, while Centazzo's marker was the first of his AHL career.

Hartford immediately fired back in the second period, however, quickly tying the game. Brennan Othmann collected his fourth goal of the season on the powerplay 3:37 into the frame, then Adam Sýkora drew the Pack even at 9:26 when he deflected home a Matthew Robertson shot from the point.

Angus Crookshank restored the Senators lead 5:35 into the third period, however, stuffing home a rebound for his sixth goal of the season. Again, the Wolf Pack fired back, this time with the extra attacker.

Riley Nash slid a pass across the ice for Othmann, who quickly snapped home his second goal of the night and fifth of the season at 18:46 to force overtime. The goal gave Othmann his second two-goal outing of the season.

In overtime, Nash potted the game-winner at 4:19 when Mac Hollowell set him up in front of the goal. The goal was Nash's first overtime winner with the club and marked the Wolf Pack's first victory in the three-on-three period this season.

It was Hartford's first victory at home in franchise history against Belleville. They previously were 0-2-2-1 in five games at the XL Center.

Jonny Brodzinski leads the team in goals with eleven and points with 25 (11 g, 14 a). His eleven goals are tied for fourth in the league, while his 25 points are first. Hollowell, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 16.

On Tuesday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) recalled Brodzinski. On Thursday, the Wolf Pack recalled forwards Matej Pekar and Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In addition, the team released defenseman Matt Cairns from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and returned him to the Cyclones.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms scored a wild 5-4 victory over the Rochester Americans at the PPL Center on Saturday night. Tied 3-3 after two periods of play, the Americans jumped ahead when Tyson Kozak scored his first goal of the season 2:52 into the third period.

Less than five minutes later, however, at 7:04, the Phantoms had the answer when Tanner Laczynski found the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season. Alexis Gendron then put the Phantoms ahead for good at 11:52, scoring his fourth goal of the season and his first career game-winning goal.

The win gives the Phantoms four victories in their last five games and nine out of a possible ten points in that span. The Phantoms' lone defeat was a 2-1 overtime decision at the hands of the Providence Bruins last Friday night.

The Phantoms have won four consecutive road games coming into tonight's tilt. Their last road defeat came by a final score of 2-0 at the hands of the Hershey Bears on November 11th at the Giant Center.

Lycksell leads the Phantoms in both goals with 12 and points with 18 (12 g, 6 a). Tuomaala, meanwhile, leads the club in assists with 13.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tomorrow night is the night! The Wolf Pack host their annual 'Teddy Bear Toss Game' when the Phantoms return for a rematch. Be sure to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw onto the ice following the Wolf Pack's first goal of the hockey game! In addition, the Wolf Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off online at DASH auctions!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

