Reign Blanked by Firebirds

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Chris Driedger turned the tables on the Ontario Reign (11-6-1-1) Friday night, holding them off the scoreboard with 28 saves in a 2-0 victory for the visiting Coachella Valley Firebirds (10-6-0-0) at Toyota Arena. Ontario had previously held the Firebirds without a goal in the first two matchups of the series in the desert.

David Rittich made the start in net for the Reign and turned out 19 of Coachella Valley's 21 shots in a losing effort, allowing Firebirds goals to forwards Devin Shore and Shane Wright.

Date: December 1, 2023 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars - 1. Chris Driedger (CV) 2. Shane Wright (CV) 3. David Rittich (ONT)

W: Chris Driedger L: David Rittich

Next Game: Saturday, December 2 at Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena

