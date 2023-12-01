Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m.

TEXAS STARS (10-4-3, 23pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (6-7-0, 12pts)

The Condors step outside the division for the first in a two-game weekend set

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The Condors step out of the division as they open up December with two against the Texas Stars.

LOOKING BACK

Trailing 3-2 in the final minute, Raphael Lavoie scored with the extra attacker on, Matvey Petrov scored in the sixth round of the shootout, the Condors beat Henderson, 4-3, on Wednesday. The win was the team's fourth on the road. Jack Campbell stopped 39 shots for his second win of the season.

SETTING THE TABLE

Seth Griffith notched his second multi-point game of the season on Wednesday, dishing out two assists.

SOLVED THE SHOOTOUT

Winning shootouts has not been especially kind to the Condors of late. Wednesday snapped a seven-game skid of dropping shootout contests. The last time, prior to Wednesday, the Condors came out victorious in the skills competition was May 16, 2021, against Henderson.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen has points in five straight games (4g-2a), the longest point streak for a Condor this season. He had a goal and assist in Wednesday's win.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell stopped 39 of 42 on Wednesday and has allowed just two even strength goals in his last three starts. He sports a .944 save percentage in his last three outings. Olivier Rodrigue is expected to get the start tonight.

CONTRASTING STYLES

The Condors have allowed just 21 even strength goals in 13 games (1.62 per contest). Overall, the team is sixth in goals against at 2.69 per game. On the flip side, Texas is the only team in the AHL averaging at least four goals a night. Their power play is tops in the league at 26.2%.

GOOD START

Coming into Wednesday, the Condors had scored just six first period goals all season. The team found the back of the net twice on Wednesday in the opening 20.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

2021 2nd round pick Logan Stankoven leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 24 points (13g-11a) in 17 games. Second-year pro, Maverik Bourque, is second in the AHL scoring race with 25 points (7g-18a) in 17 games. The Stars come in off an overtime win in San Diego on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

