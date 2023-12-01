Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Uvis Balinskis is headed for the Queen City, as the Panthers have assigned the defenseman to the Checkers.
Balinskis, 27, is in his first pro season in North America and has posted two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games for Florida thus far.
Prior to inking a one-year, entry-level contract in April, the Latvian blue liner spent three seasons in the top Czech league - posting 75 points (25g, 50a) in 140 games while leading all league defensemen in goals and points in 2022-23. Before that he logged 34 points (10g, 24a) in 135 games over five seasons withe Riga Dynamo in the KHL. Balinskis also represented his home country at the 2022 Olympics.
The Checkers are wrapping up their home stand with two games against the Hershey Bears - starting with tonight's tilt - before heading out for a four-game road swing.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023
- Morning Skate Report: December 1, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Holiday Helper Program Gets Underway Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Generate $15,000 in Donations to Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN - Calgary Wranglers
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards - Texas Stars
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.