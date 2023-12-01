Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte

Uvis Balinskis is headed for the Queen City, as the Panthers have assigned the defenseman to the Checkers.

Balinskis, 27, is in his first pro season in North America and has posted two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games for Florida thus far.

Prior to inking a one-year, entry-level contract in April, the Latvian blue liner spent three seasons in the top Czech league - posting 75 points (25g, 50a) in 140 games while leading all league defensemen in goals and points in 2022-23. Before that he logged 34 points (10g, 24a) in 135 games over five seasons withe Riga Dynamo in the KHL. Balinskis also represented his home country at the 2022 Olympics.

The Checkers are wrapping up their home stand with two games against the Hershey Bears - starting with tonight's tilt - before heading out for a four-game road swing.

