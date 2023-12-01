Crunch Defeat Marlies, 4-3
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch have won three consecutive games and are on a four-game home winning streak as they advance to 11-5-0-2 on the season.
Matt Tomkins earned the victory in net for the Crunch stopping 28-of-31 shots. Dennis Hildeby turned aside 22-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-4, while Toronto was 2-for-6.
The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period. Gabriel Dumont won the draw in the right circle and sent the puck back to Jack Thompson. The blueliner immediately fed Mitchell Chaffee for a quick one-timer. Syracuse then doubled their lead with just two seconds remaining in the period. Shawn Element was down low to tip Thompson's wrister from the high slot past Hildeby.
Syracuse made it a 3-0 game with another goal in the middle frame. Phil Myers sped down the right side, looped around the back of the net and sent a cross-crease feed for Gage Goncalves to chip in.
The Marlies stole one back with a power-play goal of their own 8:21 into the third period. Nick Abruzzese fed Pontus Holmberg who redirected the puck on while on the back door. Holmberg then tipped in another goal while on the man-advantage to pull Toronto back within one at 18:24. With less than a minute left to play, Daniel Walcott jammed the puck into the empty net to put the Crunch back up by two, but the Marlies got another one with only nine seconds left on the clock when Robert Mastrosimone backhanded one final goal past Tomkins. Syracuse stifled the late comeback in the final seconds and took the victory.
The Crunch and Marlies travel to Toronto to round out the home-and-home series tomorrow.
Crunchables: Gage Goncalves has goals in back-to-back games...The Crunch are on a four-game home winning streak.
Crunch Defeat Marlies, 4-3
