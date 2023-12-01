Caggiula's Three-Point Night Helps the Condors Get a Point
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (6-7-1, 13pts) earned a point in a drama-filled 4-3 shootout loss to the Texas Stars (11-4-3, 25pts) on Friday. Drake Caggiula (1st) scored an apparent go-ahead goal with 2:32 left, but with no whistle, it was not reviewed until after the teams thought overtime was on deck. After a goal was awarded, Texas challenged to no avail. The Stars leveled the game with the extra attacker however, and after a scoreless overtime, won the game in the fourth round of a shootout.
Caggiula added two assists for a three-point night. His linemates, Lane Pederson (3rd) and Cameron Wright (1st) each scored as well. Wright's goal was his first in the AHL.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023
- Reign Blanked by Firebirds - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Drop First of Series to Calgary, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Rally Back to Defeat Laval 4-2 on Friday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Texas Ties Game Twice Late Before Winning in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Caggiula's Three-Point Night Helps the Condors Get a Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Chris Driedger's 28 Save Shutout Stymies Ontario - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Beat San Jose 5-1 to Open Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Collin Delia Records 31 Saves in Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Lifts Iowa to 5-1 Win at Colorado - Iowa Wild
- Point Streak Ends in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Pushes Wild to 5-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Burned by Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins End Four-Game Home Stand with 4-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs' Point Streak Ends in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Top B-Sens in Shootout in Levi's Debut - Rochester Americans
- Senators Pick Up Point To Begin Back-To-Back Set With Americans - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Win Fifth Straight as Special Teams Help Power Past Phantoms 7-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Come Back to Steal Springfield's Thunder, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Push Win Streak To Eight With 4-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Push Back, Steal OT Win from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Use Fast Start to Defeat Checkers 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: December 1, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Holiday Helper Program Gets Underway Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Generate $15,000 in Donations to Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN - Calgary Wranglers
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards - Texas Stars
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.