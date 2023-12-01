Caggiula's Three-Point Night Helps the Condors Get a Point

The Bakersfield Condors (6-7-1, 13pts) earned a point in a drama-filled 4-3 shootout loss to the Texas Stars (11-4-3, 25pts) on Friday. Drake Caggiula (1st) scored an apparent go-ahead goal with 2:32 left, but with no whistle, it was not reviewed until after the teams thought overtime was on deck. After a goal was awarded, Texas challenged to no avail. The Stars leveled the game with the extra attacker however, and after a scoreless overtime, won the game in the fourth round of a shootout.

Caggiula added two assists for a three-point night. His linemates, Lane Pederson (3rd) and Cameron Wright (1st) each scored as well. Wright's goal was his first in the AHL.

