Senators Pick Up Point To Begin Back-To-Back Set With Americans

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned a point for the third time in four games, dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the Rochester Americans, at CAA Arena on Friday night.

Angus Crookshank got Belleville on the board with his team-leading eighth goal of the season, knocking his own rebound past Devon Levi less than five minutes into the game. Rochester's Graham Slaggert tied it at 16:43, with his shot getting past Mads Sogaard to even things before the end of the period.

The only goal of the second would come courtesy of the Amerks' Linus Weissbach, finishing off a passing play with Lukas Rousek, who had just left the penalty box. Belleville tied it just under 15 minutes into the third period by way of Garrett Pilon's fifth of the season, assisted by Roby Jarventie and Boko Imama.

The teams traded chances in overtime, with four shots a piece, before moving onto the shootout, where Rochester's Aleksandr Kisakov was the only player to score.

Tonight's game was the seventh time this season that the Senators have been to extra time (3-1 in overtime and 1-2 in the shootout)

#9 Angus Crookshank tied Jake Lucchini for second place on the Belleville Sens all-time goals list, with his 39th for the club

#22 Garrett Pilon has points in back-to-back games (two goals, one assist)

#34 Roby Jarventie's assist in the third period gives him points in four straight games, dating back to before his NHL recall

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 29/31 shots and is now tied with Marcus Hogberg for second place on the Belleville sens all-time games played list for goaltenders

The Senators went 1/8 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill

The Senators set a new season high for shots in a game, with 42 and a new season high for shots in a period period, putting up 18 in the third

Belleville Sens forward Garrett Pilon on regrouping to face the Americans again on Saturday night:

"The positive is that we did do a lot of good things, so obviously we can build off of that and we've got these guys again. So we can look at what we need to work on and come back stronger tomorrow."

Saturday, December 2, 2023, vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies).

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday December 8, 2023 vs Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday December 9, 2023, vs Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) - 7:00 p.m. (Teddy Bear Toss)

