Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023

December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Committee announced today the four individuals selected for induction into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The announcement was made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Inductees include Tony Cassolato (player), Bruce Cline (player), Mark Lofthouse (player), and Don Scott (general).

The 2023 induction ceremony will take place on Hall of Fame Night, which has been added to the club's promotional schedule and is set to be held on Sunday, Jan. 28 at GIANT Center. The Bears battle the Toronto Marlies that evening at 5 p.m., and the ceremony will commence prior to puck drop.

The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

Tony Cassolato

Tony Cassolato played four memorable seasons with Hershey, and the forward was part of the club's 1980 Calder Cup championship, tying for the postseason scoring lead with 21 points in 16 playoff games. In 1980-81, Cassolato led the league in goals with 48, and he also claimed the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship. In 1982-83, he led the team with 91 points, scoring 53 goals and 38 assists in 75 games. He was the captain of the Bears from 1981-83, and earned Second All-Star Team honors in 1980-81 and 1982-83. His 151 career goals with Hershey ranks 16th in franchise history, while his 305 points ranks 20th all-time.

Bruce Cline

Bruce Cline was one of the AHL's all-time great scorers, and he played the final five seasons of his illustrious career for the Bears from 1963-68. He scored 45 points or more in four of his seasons with Hershey. In 1966-67, he registered 70 points, compiling 28 goals and 42 assists in 70 games. He finished his Hershey career with 299 career games played, scoring 229 points (97g, 132a). Cline won the Calder Cup four times in his career and was included into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mark Lofthouse

Mark Lofthouse played parts of six seasons with Hershey, ending his accomplished career with the Bears in 1988-89. He was a member of the historic 1988 Calder Cup championship team that went 12-0 in the playoffs, and he added 11 points (6g, 5a) in 10 postseason games that year. In his earlier tenure with the Bears, he won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's scoring leader with 103 points (48g, 55a) in 1980-81. He shared the AHL lead in goals that season, and was named a First Team All-Star. He is one of just 12 Hershey players to score 100 or more points in a season, and he shares the franchise record for points in a game with eight, collected on Feb. 7, 1981 vs. Rochester.

Don Scott

Don Scott had a constant presence with the Hershey Bears organization for over 50 years as a reporter, public address announcer, and off-ice official. He covered the Bears for 54 years, working first with WAHT radio and later with other organizations including the Associated Press, WLBR radio, and the Lebanon Daily News. Scott served as the club's public address announcer from 1989-2016, working two AHL All-Star Classics, the final game at Hersheypark Arena, the opening of GIANT Center, and the team's 2010 title. Additionally, he worked as a penalty box attendant and served as a member of the club's off-ice official staff for 34 years until his retirement in 2023. Scott was elected to Central Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.

Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Committee members include: John Lawn, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company (ex officio); Bryan Helmer, Vice President of Hockey Operations of the Hershey Bears; J. Bruce McKinney, retired President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company; Vikki Hultquist, Vice President, Hersheypark and Entertainment Operations for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts; Doug Yingst, retired President/General Manager of the Hershey Bears; Dave Parro, President of the Hershey Bears Alumni Association; Don Scott, former Hershey Bears public address announcer; Bruce Hancock, Co-Supervisor of Hershey Bears Off-Ice Officials; and Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting.

