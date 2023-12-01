Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles

Iowa Wild (6-9-1-1; 14 pts.) at Colorado Eagles (9-6-3-0; 21 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit the Colorado Eagles in the first game of a weekend series on Friday at 8:05 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 6-4-0-2 (5-0-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 1-4-0-1 at Colorado)

Last Time: Iowa came from behind to take a 2-1 win on home ice on Dec. 30, 2022... Nic Petan scored both goals for the Wild... Both of Iowa's goals came in the third period... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34-of-35 shots for the Wild

2022-23: Iowa and Colorado split a four-game season series... The Eagles won two games in Colorado in November... The Wild swept a two-game series at the end of December... Dakota Mermis paced Iowa with four points (1-3=4) in four games... Jesper Wallstedt went 1-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and 0.920 SV% in three games

TEAM NOTES

SERIES LEADER: Defenseman Dakota Mermis leads Iowa skaters in several statistics in the all-time series against the Eagles... Mermis leads Iowa skaters in assists (5) and points (6)... Mermis also leads the Wild in all-time penalty minutes against Colorado (23)

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in eight straight games... The Wild are 3-4-0-1 over that span... Iowa has scored one goal in four consecutive games

DWYER PROMOTED: The Minnesota Wild announced Patrick Dwyer's promotion to assistant coach on Nov. 28... Dwyer joined several former Iowa Wild coaches who moved up to Minnesota... John Torchetti, Frédéric Chabot, and Brett McLean each coached in Minnesota after working in Iowa

NIC PETAN

* Nic Petan has recorded points in 10 of 13 games this season

* Seven of Petan's 13 assists have come on the power play

* Petan recorded 39 assists in 2022-23, 12 of which came on the man advantage

RILEY TUFTE

* Riley Tufte leads Colorado in goals (9), assists (8), points (17), and plus/minus (+8)

* Tufte has points in all but two games this season

* Tufte recorded a single assist in five games against Iowa as a member of the Texas Stars during the 2022-23 season

* Tufte skated in 30 games against Iowa with Texas over four seasons and recorded six points (3-3=6) and 20 PIM

