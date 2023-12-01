Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Simon Edvinsson scored a pair of goals to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at Van Andel Arena.
The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game points streak (3-0-1-0). It also dropped Milwaukee to 0-2-0-0 against the Griffins this season.
Edvinsson's shot from the left circle at 8:06 of the third period found its way into the net to give the Griffins a 3-1 lead.
The Griffins scored an empty-net power play goal at 18:56 when Joel L'Esperance chased a puck into the Milwaukee zone and slid it into the goal to close the scoring.
Both teams had several good looks at the net in the first period, but neither were able to convert until 17:59 of the first period. Griffins defenseman Jared McIsaac sent a pass from the left wing boards into the slot. The puck bounced off an Admirals defender into the net to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead.
The Griffins took a 2-0 lead when Edvinsson scored his fourth goal of the season at 4:05 of the second period. Edvinsson's shot from the left circle rose over the shoulder of Ads goalie Yaroslav Askarov and into the net.
Milwaukee scored a power play goal to cut the deficit in half at 14:17 of the second period. Reid Schaefer sent the puck from the left corner behind the Grand Rapids net for Mark Jankowski. Jankowski sent a pass to the right circle where Fedor Svechkov ripped a wrist shot into the net over the left shoulder of goalie Sebastian Cossa. It was Svechkov's sixth goal of the season and his second on the power play.
The Admirals return home to host the Griffin Sat., Dec. 2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
