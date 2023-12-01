Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month

Abbotsford, B.C. - The American Hockey League announced today that Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November 2023.

Šilovs made five appearances for the Canucks in November and went 4-1-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average, a .958 save percentage and two shutouts, stopping 114 of 119 shots overall.

Šilovs opened the month with a 23-save shutout as Abbotsford edged Henderson, 2-0, on Nov. 4. He made 19 saves in a 4-1 win over Bakersfield on Nov. 9, and earned another shutout with 20 stops in a 4-0 victory over the Condors on Nov. 11. Šilovs made 29 saves to preserve a 3-2 overtime victory at Henderson on Nov. 17, and allowed two goals or fewer for the fifth consecutive start and finished with 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to Calgary on Nov. 25. The Canucks' penalty killing operated at 94.1 percent efficiency during Šilovs' five starts, allowing one goal on 17 chances.

The 22-year-old native of Riga, Latvia has a record of 7-2-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 11 appearances for Abbotsford this season. In 66 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Manitoba, Šilovs is 36-21-6 with a 2.55 GAA, a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts. Šilovs was a sixth-round selection by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut last season, appearing in five games for the parent Canucks.

He also earned tournament MVP honors at the 2023 IIHF World Championship after backstopping Latvia to a bronze medal.

