Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The American Hockey League announced today that Abbotsford Canucks goaltender Artūrs Šilovs has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November 2023.
Šilovs made five appearances for the Canucks in November and went 4-1-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average, a .958 save percentage and two shutouts, stopping 114 of 119 shots overall.
Šilovs opened the month with a 23-save shutout as Abbotsford edged Henderson, 2-0, on Nov. 4. He made 19 saves in a 4-1 win over Bakersfield on Nov. 9, and earned another shutout with 20 stops in a 4-0 victory over the Condors on Nov. 11. Šilovs made 29 saves to preserve a 3-2 overtime victory at Henderson on Nov. 17, and allowed two goals or fewer for the fifth consecutive start and finished with 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to Calgary on Nov. 25. The Canucks' penalty killing operated at 94.1 percent efficiency during Šilovs' five starts, allowing one goal on 17 chances.
The 22-year-old native of Riga, Latvia has a record of 7-2-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 11 appearances for Abbotsford this season. In 66 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Manitoba, Šilovs is 36-21-6 with a 2.55 GAA, a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts. Šilovs was a sixth-round selection by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut last season, appearing in five games for the parent Canucks.
He also earned tournament MVP honors at the 2023 IIHF World Championship after backstopping Latvia to a bronze medal.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN - Calgary Wranglers
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards - Texas Stars
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Laval Rocket Series Preview
- Six Canucks Have Multi-Point Games as Abbotsford Wins 7-2 in Calgary
- Canucks' Win Streak Ends in Calgary with a 3-1 Loss to the Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks at Calgary Wranglers Series Preview