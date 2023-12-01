Hunt's Three-Point Night Lifts Iowa to 5-1 Win at Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. - Daemon Hunt led the Iowa Wild to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Eagles Friday night with a goal and two assists. Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 37-of-38 shots to earn the victory in net.

Jujhar Khaira put the Wild on the board 4:33 into the contest with a power-play goal. After Hunt sent the puck down the left wall for Joël Teasdale, Teasdale snapped a shot on goal that Khaira tipped past Arvid Holm (21 saves).

Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Eagles outshot the Wild 11-7 through the first 20 minutes.

The Wild picked up their second tally on the man advantage at 14:16 of the middle frame. Adam Beckman sent the puck to the goal line for Teasdale, who stepped to the front of the net and chipped the puck inside the far post to widen Iowa's lead to 2-0. Hunt picked up his second assist of the game on the goal.

The teams entered the second intermission with Iowa leading 2-0 and Colorado holding a 25-17 shot advantage.

Hunt picked up his third point of the evening with a goal 3:40 into the third period. Steven Fogarty found Hunt at the blue line, where he fired a shot through traffic that found its way past Holm. Kevin Conley also earned an assist on the play.

Colorado finally broke through with a power-play goal from Riley Tufte at 11:48 of the third, but Sammy Walker responded just 14 seconds later. After Nic Petan pushed the ensuing faceoff to Ryan O'Rourke, Walker gathered a pass, circled the net, and jammed the puck under Holm to put Iowa up 4-1.

Petan capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 5:21 to play.

Colorado outshot Iowa 38-26. The Wild went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Eagles were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Colorado face off again at Blue Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8:05 p.m.

