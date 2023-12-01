Hogs' Point Streak Ends in Manitoba
December 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
MANITOBA, Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose defeated the Rockford IceHogs 4-2 at Canada Life Centre on Friday night. The Moose ended a three-game skid against Rockford as well as the IceHogs' six-game point streak with the decision. Rookie forward Colton Dach recorded assists on both goals scored by Rockford.
Manitoba started the game with two penalties called against Kyle Copobianco for roughing and a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct giving the Hogs a 5-on-3 power-play advantage. Moments later, Anders Bjork fed the puck to the front of the net where Dach's attempt rebounded off of Collin Delia's pad, and the second shot from Ethan Del Mastro found twine for the game's goal (2:02).
Manitoba and Rockford were charged with penalties in the seventh minute of play to make it 4-on-4. Manitoba's Dominic Toninato, picked up his own rebound and his second shot bounced off Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso's blocker into the net (7:52).
On the power play in the second period, the Moose took a 2-1 lead on a shot that rebounded off Commesso towards Wyatt Bongiovanni.
With under three minutes left in the second period, Louis Crevier sent a shot from the right wing towards the net that bounced off the pads of Delia. Dach got to the loose puck on the right side of the crease and sent it through the blue paint. Ryder Rolston charged towards the net and attacked the loose puck to even the score at two goals a piece (17:22).
Shortly after, Jeffrey Viel scored his first goal of the season to give the Moose a 3-2 lead (18:31). Dean Stewart sent a shot towards the net, where the puck pinballed around Jeff Malott and other IceHog skaters before finding Viel's stick and the back of the net.
The majority of the third period featured solid goaltending by both netminders before the Hogs pulled Commesso from net with a little over three minutes left in regulation. Rockford's last minute efforts seemed optimistic as they held position in the offensive zone for nearly two minutes. However, a loose puck found the stick of Jeff Malott who skated up center ice and sent a shot to the empty net to solidify Manitoba's first win over Rockford this season (19:05).
Drew Commesso saved 33 shots on net; one shy of his career high against the Barracuda on October 13.
The Rockford IceHogs return to the Canada Life Centre on Sunday for game two against the Manitoba Moose. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Lifts Iowa to 5-1 Win at Colorado - Iowa Wild
- Point Streak Ends in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Pushes Wild to 5-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Burned by Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins End Four-Game Home Stand with 4-1 Win Over Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs' Point Streak Ends in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Top B-Sens in Shootout in Levi's Debut - Rochester Americans
- Senators Pick Up Point To Begin Back-To-Back Set With Americans - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Win Fifth Straight as Special Teams Help Power Past Phantoms 7-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Come Back to Steal Springfield's Thunder, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Push Win Streak To Eight With 4-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Bruins Double-up on Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Push Back, Steal OT Win from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Use Fast Start to Defeat Checkers 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morning Skate Report: December 1, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Holiday Helper Program Gets Underway Tonight - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Generate $15,000 in Donations to Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk, Stanley Cup® to be Featured in Pregame Show - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes: CGY at HEN - Calgary Wranglers
- Šilovs Selected as AHL Goaltender of the Month - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bourque, Stankoven, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- Stars Forwards Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven Win AHL Monthly Awards - Texas Stars
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 - Hershey Bears
- Jonatan Berggren Joins Grand Rapids, Antti Tuomisto Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Phantoms Kickoff Weekend Back-To-Back at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs' Point Streak Ends in Manitoba
- Hogs Look to Extend Point Streak in Winnipeg at Start of Road Trip
- Saarela Expected to Miss Upcoming Road Trip
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Ride Point Streak into Canadian Road Trip
- Hogs Earn Point in Sixth Straight Game with OT Loss in Milwaukee