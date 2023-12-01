Hogs' Point Streak Ends in Manitoba

MANITOBA, Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose defeated the Rockford IceHogs 4-2 at Canada Life Centre on Friday night. The Moose ended a three-game skid against Rockford as well as the IceHogs' six-game point streak with the decision. Rookie forward Colton Dach recorded assists on both goals scored by Rockford.

Manitoba started the game with two penalties called against Kyle Copobianco for roughing and a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct giving the Hogs a 5-on-3 power-play advantage. Moments later, Anders Bjork fed the puck to the front of the net where Dach's attempt rebounded off of Collin Delia's pad, and the second shot from Ethan Del Mastro found twine for the game's goal (2:02).

Manitoba and Rockford were charged with penalties in the seventh minute of play to make it 4-on-4. Manitoba's Dominic Toninato, picked up his own rebound and his second shot bounced off Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso's blocker into the net (7:52).

On the power play in the second period, the Moose took a 2-1 lead on a shot that rebounded off Commesso towards Wyatt Bongiovanni.

With under three minutes left in the second period, Louis Crevier sent a shot from the right wing towards the net that bounced off the pads of Delia. Dach got to the loose puck on the right side of the crease and sent it through the blue paint. Ryder Rolston charged towards the net and attacked the loose puck to even the score at two goals a piece (17:22).

Shortly after, Jeffrey Viel scored his first goal of the season to give the Moose a 3-2 lead (18:31). Dean Stewart sent a shot towards the net, where the puck pinballed around Jeff Malott and other IceHog skaters before finding Viel's stick and the back of the net.

The majority of the third period featured solid goaltending by both netminders before the Hogs pulled Commesso from net with a little over three minutes left in regulation. Rockford's last minute efforts seemed optimistic as they held position in the offensive zone for nearly two minutes. However, a loose puck found the stick of Jeff Malott who skated up center ice and sent a shot to the empty net to solidify Manitoba's first win over Rockford this season (19:05).

Drew Commesso saved 33 shots on net; one shy of his career high against the Barracuda on October 13.

The Rockford IceHogs return to the Canada Life Centre on Sunday for game two against the Manitoba Moose. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.

