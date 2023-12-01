Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return home riding a four-game win streak to host the Utica Comets for Grow the Game Night presented by Cargill on Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. and Kid Nation Takeover on Sunday, December 3, at 12:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters are currently in the midst the best start in franchise history with a record of 12-4-1-0, putting the team in first place in the North Division and fourth in overall American Hockey League standings.

The Monsters will debut new Columbus Blue Jackets-themed alternate uniforms on Saturday and Sunday, the first of seven home games that will celebrate the Monsters in-state NHL affiliate. Designed to mirror the look of the Monsters parent club, the alternate jersey features a circular crest that marries elements of the Monsters primary logo with the familiar Union Blue and Goal Red primary colors of the Blue Jackets. A red silhouette of the state of Ohio sits in the center of the crest, symbolizing the connection between the two organizations. This is the fourth edition of the team's Blue Jackets affiliate uniforms since the Monsters became Columbus's top affiliate in 2015. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters recently agreed to a long-term, multi-year affiliation extension announced at the start of the season.

Throughout the weekend, the Center Ice Team Shop will offer 20% off all kids apparel as the 'Item of the Game' while supplies last.

Saturday night is the team's annual Grow the Game Night presented by Cargill, celebrating hockey teams of all ages across Northeast Ohio and continuing to expand the reach of hockey and it's fanbase. The first 2,500 kids in attendance 14-years-old and younger will receive a black Monsters youth jersey courtesy of Cargill. '

Several pieces of Sunday afternoon's game will be taken over by members of Kid Nation, the official kids club of the Cleveland Monsters. The team's Jr. Reporter Bentley Madden will join Monsters Play-by-Play Broadcaster Tony Brown for a special edition of the Rink Report, conduct player interviews and join the team for other special surprises. Additional members of Kid Nation will be present throughout the day including joining PA Announcer Jasen Sokol for live in-game calls. Sunday afternoon's game is also Mascot Day and a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and chips all for $6.

Fans in attendance at Sunday's game will have the chance to join a postgame autograph session with the full team on Street Level. Players will be spread around the Street Level concourse for 40 minutes following the game to meet and sign autographs with fans.

Finally, Saturday and Sunday's games also mark the end of the annual Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys that will be redistributed to children in need across Northeast Ohio. If fans would like to donate toys ahead of the games, an Amazon Wishlist is available.

