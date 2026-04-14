Azzi Fudd Is the No. 1 Pick!

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Azzi Fudd is heading to Dallas as the #1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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