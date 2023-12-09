Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks

Wright Scores on a 5-on-3 Man Advantage to Continue Coachella Valley's Road Dominance

The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday night by the final score of 4-2. Shane Wright scored on a 5-on-3 powerplay halfway through the third period to move the Firebirds to 9-1-0-0 on the road this season.

The Canucks scored the lone goal of the first period on a Sheldon Dries strike. Dries snuck past the Coachella Valley defense and lifted the puck past Chris Driedger to give Abbotsford a 1-0 advantage.

The Firebirds tied the game in the second period as Canucks' netminder Arturs Silovs misplayed the puck in the crease. Abbotsford defenseman Christian Wolanin inadvertently put the puck into his own net while trying to swat it away. The goal was credited to Cameron Hughes for his fourth tally of the season.

Marian Studenic gave the Firebirds' their first lead of the game after Kole Lind put a shot off Silovs' shoulder that Studenic knocked out of mid-air. The goal was Studenic's seventh of the season and was assisted by Kole Lind and Shane Wright. Abbotsford tied the game with 3:31 left in the second to make it 2-2.

Coachella Valley went to a 5-on-3 powerplay halfway through the third period and finally broke through on the man advantage. Andrew Poturalski slid the puck across to Shane Wright who beat Silovs to put the Firebirds ahead 3-2. The goal was Wright's ninth of the season and the secondary assist was awarded to Cale Fleury. Tucker Robertson scored on the Abbotsford empty net with 1:18 left to seal the 4-2 win.

Chris Driedger stopped all 23 of the 25 shots he saw while Arturs Silovs stopped 32 of 36.

The Firebirds powerplay went 1-for-8 and the penalty kill finished the night 4-for-4. The win moves Coachella Valley to a 10-7-1-0 record on the season.

