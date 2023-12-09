Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 6-1, on the road on Friday evening. Daniel D'Amato scored the lone goal for Henderson.
San Jose opened the scoring with a goal from Simek.
D'Amato then scored on a 2-on-1 breakaway, assisted by Mason Primeau and Layton Ahac, to tie the score at one.
The Barracuda headed into the first intermission with a one-goal lead after a power-play goal from Gawanke.
They then extended their lead to 3-1 with a goal from Cardwell, the sole tally of the second period.
San Jose then added on with goals from Todd, Gushchin, and Kemp in the third to make it a 6-1 final score.
The Silver Knights return to the ice on Saturday for the second matchup of the series with the Barracuda.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023
- Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Take Down Reign - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Falls 4-2 as Firebirds Snap Canucks' Home Win Streak - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.