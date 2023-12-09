Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 6-1, on the road on Friday evening. Daniel D'Amato scored the lone goal for Henderson.

San Jose opened the scoring with a goal from Simek.

D'Amato then scored on a 2-on-1 breakaway, assisted by Mason Primeau and Layton Ahac, to tie the score at one.

The Barracuda headed into the first intermission with a one-goal lead after a power-play goal from Gawanke.

They then extended their lead to 3-1 with a goal from Cardwell, the sole tally of the second period.

San Jose then added on with goals from Todd, Gushchin, and Kemp in the third to make it a 6-1 final score.

The Silver Knights return to the ice on Saturday for the second matchup of the series with the Barracuda.

