Capitals Loan Forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey

December 9, 2023







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lapierre, 21, has tallied three assists in six games this season for Hershey. The native of Gatineau, Quebec played 60 games for Hershey last year in his rookie campaign, notching 30 points (15g, 15a).

In the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Lapierre scored six points (3g, 3a) in 20 games, including tallying the tying-goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals as Hershey went on to win the franchise's 12th title.

During his recent recall, Lapierre appeared in 11 games for the Capitals, registering three points (1g, 2a). He's appeared in 17 career NHL games with Washington, scoring four points (2g, 2a).

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition, tonight at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

