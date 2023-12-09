Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (6-10-4-0) kicked off a five-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (10-10-1-2) on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. The victory was the Barracuda's first in four attempts against the Knights and matched the largest margin of victory this season.

Danil Gushchin set a new career-high with four points (1+3=4) and Nathan Todd (1+2=3) picked up his first three-point game in a Barracuda sweater, and in the process, extended his point streak to a season-long four games.

In the first, Radim Simek (3) received a pass from Todd from below the goal line as he streaked in from the right point and snapped a shot past Jordan Papirny at 4:36. The Silver Knights would tie the score at 1-1 on a two-on-one goal by Daniel D'Amato (1), his first in 38 games, but on the only power play of the first period, Loen Gawanke (4) wired home the go-ahead tally.

In the second, the Barracuda would extend its lead to 3-1 when Jacob Peterson drove the net and Ethan Cardwell (6) backhanded in the rebound just 56 seconds into the period.

In the final 20 minutes, the Barracuda would put the game out of reach and match a season-high with three third period-goals. At 1:41, Todd (4) backhanded in his second in as many games and third in his last four. Then, at 5:16, Gushchin (7) blasted a one-timer from the left dot and Brett Kemp (1) ripped in his first in the AHL after a HSK giveaway at 9:12.

Eetu Makiniemi was sharp in the win, making 26 saves on 27 shots to earn his second win of the year and second in his last three games.

The Barracuda are back in action on Saturday (6 p.m.) as they continue their five-game homestand with the second of back-to-back against the Silver Knights. Saturday is Hockey Is for Everyone Night. The first 750 fans in attendance will a HIFE tote bag. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

