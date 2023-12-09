Griffins Snap Five-Game Road Loss Streak with 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
BELLEVILLE, Ontario -- The Grand Rapids Griffins snapped their five-game road losing skid with help from Nolan Stevens' two-goal night and Dominik Shine's shorthanded game-winning tally for a 4-3 overtime victory against the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena on Saturday.
With the win, Michael Hutchinson earned his 200th as a pro. The Griffins outshot the Senators 44-16, which tied their previous season-high from their 5-2 win over the Chicago Wolves (Nov. 15). Josiah Didier collected his third assist in two games against Belleville.
Even with Grand Rapids' 10-6 shot advantage in the first period, the Senators struck first on a blast from the top of the left circle, courtesy of Garrett Pilon 16 minutes into the game. Despite trailing after the first period, the Griffins garnered the victory and improved to 2-6-1-0 when trailing after the opening frame.
Following a Griffins turnover, Angus Crookshank registered his third point in two games against Grand Rapids, as he beat Hutchinson over the shoulder from the right circle for a 2-0 Belleville lead with 17:12 left in the second stanza. The Griffins cut into the Senators' lead when Marco Kasper snapped the puck past Mads Sogaard's left shoulder from the left circle for a power-play goal at 5:35. Through the second period, Grand Rapids limited Belleville to three shots while nearly doubling their first-period total with 19.
Early in the final frame, Stevens put the disc between the legs of Sogaard on the rebound from the low slot, which lit the lamp for Stevens' first goal of the year and tied the game at 2-2 with 17:38 remaining. Just under 11 minutes after his first goal, Stevens found twine for his second tally of the evening after he cleaned up another rebound and sent the puck into an open net at 13:07.
The Senators tied the game back up just 17 seconds after Stevens' go-ahead tally with a right-point shot from Nikolas Matinpalo with 6:36 left in the game. Matinpalo's tying goal came after the puck appeared to have bounced off the netting above the boards.
With the game tied at 3-3, the Griffins were put on the penalty kill 26 seconds into overtime. Not even a minute following the penalty, Shine, who returned from a four-game absence, skated in on Sogaard all alone and scored the shorthanded game-winner with a bullet from the high slot for a 4-3 win at 1:11 in the extra frame.
Notes:
- Simon Edvinsson's point streak (3-7-10) ended at seven games.
- The overtime victory is the Griffins' first victory against the North Division this season (1-3-3-0) and the team's first overtime win since March 16, 2022.
- The win is the Griffins' second win on the road in the campaign. They now sit at 2-7-1-1 away from Van Andel Arena.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 0 1 2 1 - 4
Belleville 1 1 1 0 - 3
1st Period-1, Belleville, Pilon 8 (MacKinnon, Lukosevicius), 16:00. Penalties-Currie Bel (tripping), 8:38.
2nd Period-2, Belleville, Crookshank 9 (Matinpalo), 2:48. 3, Grand Rapids, Kasper 2 (Soderblom, Aston-Reese), 5:35 (PP). Penalties-Heatherington Bel (hooking), 3:44; Didier Gr (roughing), 6:54; Lukosevicius Bel (slashing), 6:54; Ostapchuk Bel (holding the stick), 9:41; Highmore Bel (slashing), 12:00.
3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Stevens 1 (McIsaac, Didier), 2:22. 5, Grand Rapids, Stevens 2 (Czarnik), 13:07. 6, Belleville, Matinpalo 2 (Fizer, Boucher), 13:24. Penalties-Edvinsson Gr (interference), 3:28; McIsaac Gr (high-sticking), 3:53; Johansson Gr (tripping), 14:06.
OT Period-7, Grand Rapids, Shine 2 (Newpower, Didier), 1:11 (PP). Penalties-Czarnik Gr (holding the stick), 0:26.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-19-13-2-44. Belleville 6-3-7-0-16.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 4; Belleville 0 / 4.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 5-6-1 (16 shots-13 saves). Belleville, Sogaard 5-3-2 (44 shots-40 saves).
A-2,236
Three Stars
1. GR Shine (over-time winner); 2. GR Stevens (two goals); 3. BEL Crookshank (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 8-10-2-1 (19 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 10 at Toronto 4 p.m.
Belleville: 10-8-2-2 (24 pts.) / Thu., Dec. 14 at Cleveland 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate win
(Belleville Senators)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023
- Cracknell Nets Hat Trick, Leads Silver Knights in 5-1 Triumph Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Stretch Point Streak in Overtime Loss to Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Fans Donate 9,000 Teddy Bears as Colorado Falls to Tucson, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Snap Five-Game Road Loss Streak with 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Top IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Wisdom Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Complete Sweep Saturday Night in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Askarov Holds off Iowa in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Sweep Hogs in Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Fall to Stars 8-5 - Chicago Wolves
- Frank, Stevenson Power Bears to 6-0 Win Over Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Take Down Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Stuff Islanders on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Falter in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Complete Sweep of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Blanked by Bears 6-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Beat Crunch on the Road, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Undone by Bruins, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Scores Early and Keeps Scoring to Take Down Baltimore 10-6 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack's Eight-Game Point Streak Comes to Halt in Laval - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Penguins for Seventh Consecutive Victory - Providence Bruins
- Morning Skate Report: December 9, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brown and Millman Join Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game vs. Gulls - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Hugh McGing from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Weekend Set from Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #22: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Continue Road Trip in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Take Down Reign - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Falls 4-2 as Firebirds Snap Canucks' Home Win Streak - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Snap Five-Game Road Loss Streak with 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators
- Griffins Open Three-Game Weekend with 5-2 Loss to Senators
- 'Griffins Christmas Vacation' Among Upcoming Promotions
- Griffins Begin Four-Game Road Trip with Overtime Loss to Toronto
- Tip-A-Griffin Back for 15th Edition on December 11