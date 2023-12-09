Checkers Falter in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms

The Checkers couldn't keep their momentum rolling in the second leg of the three-in-three weekend, falling to Lehigh Valley 4-1.

The Phantoms gained the upper hand in the opening frame, coming out and establishing a two-goal advantage for themselves in the first 11 minutes of play.

That would ultimately prove to be enough for the home side. Lehigh Valley would push its lead to 3-0 by the time the second intermission rolled around, and after Jake Wise put the Checkers on the board by banging in a loose puck with just under five to play, the Phantoms would cash in on an empty net to seal their victory.

The Checkers put plenty of rubber on net, outshooting Lehigh Valley 37-28 on the night and 30-13 in the final two frames alone, but they couldn't solve Phantoms goaltender Cal Petersen - who stymied Charlotte during its final push and helped Lehigh Valley to kill all five man advantages the visitors were awarded.

After seeing both ends of the result spectrum so far, the Checkers are wrapping up their three-in-three weekend tomorrow in Hershey before turning around and closing out this trip with a rematch in Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

NOTES

Tonight's loss snapped a three-game winning streak on the road for Charlotte ... Tonight was the first of five times that the Checkers and Phantoms play during the month of December ... The Checkers have outshot their opponent in 10 consecutive games ... The Checkers have one power-play goal in their last five games (17 opportunities) ... Rasmus Asplund has assists in three straight games ... Mackie Samoskevich, Ryan McAllister, Cam Morrison, Matt Kiersted, Will Reilly, Evan Nause and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

