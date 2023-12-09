Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m.

ONTARIO REIGN (13-7-2, 28pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (8-7-1, 17pts)

The Condors look for the sweep on Calvin Pickard youth jersey giveaway night.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Tonight is the AHLTV Game of the Week. It is available for free (just sign up for an account) on AHLTV.com.

PROMOTION: Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by 23ABC, HITS 93.1, and American Business Machines. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home a Calvin Pickard youth jersey.

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.

GAME TIME MAGAZINE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD: Get tonight's copy of GAME TIME with Max Wanner on the cover and a feature story on Cameron Wright.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors put a four-game point streak on the line as they look to sweep Ontario on the weekend.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield never trailed last night in a 6-4 win over Ontario. The Condors scored three times in the first period and hit the six-goal mark for the second consecutive game. Drake Caggiula (1g-2a) and Phil Kemp (3a) each had three-point nights, while Cameron Wright (4th, 5th) notched his second straight multi-goal game.

EVERYONE LOVES THE DRAKE

A week after leading the AHL in scoring, Caggiula picked up where he left off with his third consecutive three-point game. Last night he assisted on two Cameron Wright tallies before adding an empty-net goal of his own. He now has 11 points (2g-9a) in nine games this season.

BOURGY BOURGY BOURGY

Xavier Bourgault redirected a Ty Tullio dish on the power play past David Rittich last night. Bourgault has goals in back-to-back games and three on the season. He led the Condors with five shots a night ago.

WRIGHT-ING HIS STORY

For the second straight game, Wright scored twice and now has five goals in his last three outings. His five goals is tied with Lane Pederson for second most on the team.

HOEFEN-BOMB-ER

Noel Hoefenmayer's third period goal gave the Condors the lead for good. It was his second, third period go-ahead marker of the season. He has three goals on the season.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 7-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

KEMPIN' AIN'T EASY

Phil Kemp set a new career high with three assists last night. The fourth-year Condors d-man has five assists on the season and is +3.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Sam Fagemo scored his 11th goal in 11 games last night. All of Ontario's goals came either up a man or down a man as they scored two on the power play, one shorthanded, and one with the extra attacker on. Ontario is 8-2-0 on the road this season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield welcomes in Colorado for the team's annual Field Trip Day game on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. There are limited tickets available with special pricing of $30 club level seats and all upstairs seats $15. Click here for tickets.

