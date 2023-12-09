Askarov Holds off Iowa in 4-1 Defeat

December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24-of-25 shots for the Milwaukee Admirals as the Iowa Wild fell 4-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Jujhar Khaira scored Iowa's lone goal.

Denis Gurianov put the Admirals up 1-0 at 6:04 of the first period. Gurianov and Joakim Kemell combined for a give-and-go opportunity that Gurianov poked past Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves) on his backhand.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 10-8 through the first 20 minutes.

Jordan Gross doubled Milwaukee's lead with 3:31 to play in the middle frame. With the Admirals on a 4-on-3 power play, Gross used a screen to beat Wallstedt from the left hash.

Milwaukee carried the 2-0 lead and a 17-16 shot advantage into the second intermission.

Khaira pulled Iowa back within a goal just over five minutes into the third period with a power-play tally. After Daemon Hunt sent the puck to the right wall, Adam Beckman snapped a pass to the far post for Khaira to tap home at 5:03.

The Admirals restored the two-goal lead with 4:06 to play while on the man advantage. Gurianov fired a shot on goal off the rush that trickled into the crease and Mark Jankowski pushed the rebound across the goal line.

Egor Afanasyev added an empty-net goal for Milwaukee with five seconds remaining.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 26-25. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the power play while Milwaukee was 2-for-6 on the man advantage.

Iowa wraps up its four-game homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. with a game against the Chicago Wolves.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.