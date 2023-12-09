Askarov Holds off Iowa in 4-1 Defeat
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24-of-25 shots for the Milwaukee Admirals as the Iowa Wild fell 4-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Jujhar Khaira scored Iowa's lone goal.
Denis Gurianov put the Admirals up 1-0 at 6:04 of the first period. Gurianov and Joakim Kemell combined for a give-and-go opportunity that Gurianov poked past Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves) on his backhand.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 10-8 through the first 20 minutes.
Jordan Gross doubled Milwaukee's lead with 3:31 to play in the middle frame. With the Admirals on a 4-on-3 power play, Gross used a screen to beat Wallstedt from the left hash.
Milwaukee carried the 2-0 lead and a 17-16 shot advantage into the second intermission.
Khaira pulled Iowa back within a goal just over five minutes into the third period with a power-play tally. After Daemon Hunt sent the puck to the right wall, Adam Beckman snapped a pass to the far post for Khaira to tap home at 5:03.
The Admirals restored the two-goal lead with 4:06 to play while on the man advantage. Gurianov fired a shot on goal off the rush that trickled into the crease and Mark Jankowski pushed the rebound across the goal line.
Egor Afanasyev added an empty-net goal for Milwaukee with five seconds remaining.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 26-25. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the power play while Milwaukee was 2-for-6 on the man advantage.
Iowa wraps up its four-game homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. with a game against the Chicago Wolves.
Iowa wraps up its four-game homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. with a game against the Chicago Wolves.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com.
