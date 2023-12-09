Morning Skate Report: December 9, 2023

SAN JOSE, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights look to rebound after a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda in the first game of their back-to-back. Daniel D'Amato scored Henderson's only tally.

THE SIMPLE THINGS

The Silver Knights will look to simplify their game and stay even-keeled after yesterday's frustrating game. Getting back to the basics of their game, which got the team off to a 5-1-0 start this season, will be crucial for Henderson.

"I think we just have to stop getting so frustrated," said forward Mason Morelli after Saturday's morning skate. "I think we just need to get back to playing hard and simple, playing for each other. I think times like this kind of test your character."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Danil Gushchin leads the Barracuda with 19 points (7G, 12A) in 19 games. He scored four points (1G, 3A) in Friday's matchup against the Silver Knights, a single-game high this season.

Forward Cole Cassels stands fourth on the Barracuda with 14 points (1G, 13A) in 20 games this season. He also added two primary assists against the Silver Knights in Friday's game. He had been held pointless in the prior three straight games.

Eetu Makiniemi made his fourth start of the season against the Silver Knights on Friday. He is 2-2-0 on the season, with a 3.51 GAA and a .874 save percentage. Against the Silver Knights, he stopped 26 of 27 shots against.

FURTHER NOTES

Defenseman Lukas Cormier is day-to-day

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

Forward Gage Quinney is day-to-day

