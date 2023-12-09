Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-6-0-2 on the season. The Crunch are 2-3-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 15-of-17 shots. Isaac Poulter earned the win stopping 28-of-29 shots between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.
Felix Robert opened scoring and ignited the Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss 10 minutes into the game. He got the puck in the right circle, faked a shot and then beat Poulter with a wrister. Two minutes later, Utica tied it up when Filip Engaras scored on a shorthanded breakaway.
The Comets took over the lead at the 7:42 mark of the second period. Graeme Clarke made a move to get around a defender and fired in a shot from the right face off dot.
Xavier Parent added an empty netter in the final minute to secure the Comets win.
Syracuse closes out the three-in-three weekend in Utica tomorrow.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: The Syracuse Crunch collected 5,985 stuffed animals in the 13th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss.
