Stars Complete Sweep Saturday Night in Cedar Park
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Chicago Wolves 8-5 to complete a two-game sweep in the series finale on Saturday night in Cedar Park.
The Stars improved to 13-5-2-1 on the season while skating in front of their third sellout crowd of the season as 6,778 fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Matej Blumel scored the game's first goal 19 seconds into the opening period, beating Keith Kincaid through the legs after receiving a pass from Fredrik Karlstrom. After Oskar Back buried a one-timer on a power play at 7:39, the Wolves put up back-to-back goals at 7:47 and 10:22 scored by Kyle Marino and Alex Green to tie it, 2-2. Nick Caamano capped first-period scoring with his sixth goal of the season to give the Stars a 3-2 lead with 1:25 left in the frame.
The second period saw Wolves' forward Rocco Grimaldi even the score, 3-3, with a power-play goal at 14:34. However, tied game lasted no more than 27 seconds as Curtis McKenzie followed up on a rebound off the back dasher to sneak his fourth goal of the season behind Kincaid at 15:01 to put Texas back on top, 4-3.
In the third period, Antonio Stranges fired in a one-timer at 1:06 assisted by Logan Stankoven to extend the Stars' lead to 5-3. Grimaldi completed his hat trick by scoring his second and third power-play goals at 3:38 and then 5:11 to tie the game, 5-5. Then at 7:18, Scott Reedy scored the eventual game-winning goal by firing in a shot for his third goal of the season to make it 6-5 Stars. Texas defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Michael Karow put the game on ice by scoring a pair of empty-net goals late to secure the 8-5 victory.
Making his third consecutive start, Matt Murray earned his second win in a row to improve to 8-3-1 on the season after he turned away 29 of the 34 shots he saw. Kincaid came down with the loss to fall to 2-7-1 after allowing six goals on 32 shots.
The Stars travel to Michigan for their next test against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday for a 6:00 p.m. CST face-off at Van Andel Arena.
