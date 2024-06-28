Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Alexander Petrovic to Contract Extension

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a two-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Petrovic, 32, appeared in one regular-season contest for Dallas during the 2023-24 campaign and recorded two shots on goal. He also registered four shots on goal in seven games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Edmonton, Alberta native spent most of the season with the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he collected 22 points (5-17- 22) in 70 regular-season games and added one goal (1-0- 1) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound blueliner was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

