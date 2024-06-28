Panthers Agree to Terms with Patrick Giles on Two-Year Deal
June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with Patrick Giles on a two-year, two-way contract.
Giles, 24, was a restricted free agent heading into this offseason.
The Maryland native had a breakout year for Charlotte, setting career highs in both goals (13) and points (23) - with the former total ranking sixth on the team and eclipsing his previous career total of three.
As a pro Giles has totalled 37 points (16g, 21a) in 148 games for the Checkers. An undrafted free agent out of Boston College, he posted 45 points (22g, 23a) in 108 games over his four-year tenure and helped guide the Eagles to a Hockey East regular-season title in 2019-20. Prior to that Giles spent two seasons in the USHL with the US National Team Development Program, recording 12 points (4g, 8a) in 60 games.
