Panthers Agree to Terms with Patrick Giles on Two-Year Deal

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with Patrick Giles on a two-year, two-way contract.

Giles, 24, was a restricted free agent heading into this offseason.

The Maryland native had a breakout year for Charlotte, setting career highs in both goals (13) and points (23) - with the former total ranking sixth on the team and eclipsing his previous career total of three.

As a pro Giles has totalled 37 points (16g, 21a) in 148 games for the Checkers. An undrafted free agent out of Boston College, he posted 45 points (22g, 23a) in 108 games over his four-year tenure and helped guide the Eagles to a Hockey East regular-season title in 2019-20. Prior to that Giles spent two seasons in the USHL with the US National Team Development Program, recording 12 points (4g, 8a) in 60 games.

Featured News

Mitch Vande Sompel Returns On Two-Year AHL Deal Mitch Vande Sompel is returning to the fold after signing a two-year AHL contract with Charlotte. Read More

Jared Staal Named Head Coach Of ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates Checkers assistant coach Jared Staal is departing for the ECHL, having been named the head coach... Read More

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.