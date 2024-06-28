Oilers Sign Cam Dineen

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed d-man Cam Dineen to a two-year, two-way contract extension with an AAV of $775K.

Dineen (5'11", 188 lbs, 25) appeared in 58 games for the Bakersfield Condors this past season recording five goals and 20 assists for 25 points along with 18 penalty minutes. He ranked third among Bakersfield defencemen in both assists and points.

Traded to the Oilers last season by the Arizona Coyotes, the Toms River, New Jersey native has skated in 284 AHL games over six seasons with Tucson and Bakersfield tallying 25 goals and 122 assists as well as 60 penalty minutes.

Dineen began his professional career as a third-round selection (68th overall) of the Coyotes in 2016. He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season and played 34 games for the 'Yotes tallying seven assists as well as four penalty minutes.

