Panthers Agree to Terms with Matt Kiersted on One-Year, Two-Way Deal

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Matt Kiersted.

Kiersted, 26, posted 15 points (4g, 11a) in 57 games last season for the Checkers, tying for third among Charlotte blue liners in goals and ranking fifth on the team with 53 penalty minutes.

Since turning pro at the end of the 2020-21 season, Kiersted has notched 56 points (15g, 41a) in 169 AHL games for the Checkers and six points (2g, 4a) in 37 NHL games for the Panthers.

A Minnesota native, Kiersted spent four years at the University of North Dakota, totaling 77 points (20g, 57a) in 127 games and earning a spot on the NCAA Second All-American Team in 2020-21, among an array of other honors. Prior to his college career, he put up 38 points (6g, 32a) in 91 USHL games over three seasons with Chicago and helped lead the Steel to a Clark Cup in 2016-17.

