Condors Recognized by AHL for Season Success

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors were recognized for the organization's extremely successful season at the 2024 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings this week in Chicago.

Attendance reached 4,871 fans per game, the highest average attendance for the team since the 2015-16 inaugural AHL campaign. Highlights included capacity crowds for Teddy Bear Toss (8,994), Field Trip Day (8,533), and Fan Appreciation Night (8,017). The team brought playoff hockey home as well with a crowd of 6,609 enjoying first round action.

"We are incredibly excited about building off the momentum of this past season as we are well into preparations for the 2024-25 season," said Justin Fahsbender, Senior Vice President, Business Operations. "Our relationships with our fans and corporate partners are so valuable to us. We will continue to provide affordable family fun in the heart of Bakersfield, creating memories and delivering quality entertainment."

Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Ryan Holt, was named a finalist for the Ken McKenzie Award, presented to an AHL executive who most successful successfully promotes his or her club.

The team was recognized for its highest corporate revenue since the 2015-16 season and the highest group revenue in a single season in team history.

