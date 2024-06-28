T-Birds' Record Season Recognized at AHL Team Business Meetings

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were recognized for hitting a trio of milestone thresholds across various business categories during the American Hockey League's Team Business Meetings this week in Rosemont, Ill.

In addition to teamwide awards, the Thunderbirds also saw Director of Business Development Matthew McRobbie recognized for finishing second among all Eastern Conference representatives in corporate sales revenue.

"Every season, we are filled with pride for all of the hours our staff puts into making Thunderbirds games the marquee entertainment attraction in Western Massachusetts," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Matt's growth on the corporate side of our business is a testament to his passion for our city and our organization. We are beyond fortunate to have such a dedicated group of men and women who, year in and year out, raise the bar for our business to create unforgettable memories for Thunderbirds fans. They truly are setting a great example for how to be a thriving franchise in the American Hockey League."

As they had done in each of the prior two seasons, the 2023-24 Thunderbirds season set Springfield hockey records in attendance per game (6,321), sellout games (20, including 14 straight to end the season), season ticket members, and group sales revenue. The team's ticket sales department achieved a handful of awards for benchmark recognition for a third consecutive season. Among them were 600 new Full Season Equivalents (FSEs), a metric that tracks full-season and partial-season ticket sales.

Individual game ticket sales, most notably group sales, also took a massive leap in 2023-24, as the team saw a greater than 20 percent increase in group ticket revenue per game.

In what was also a record-setting year for the club's corporate sales department, that area of the business was recognized for seeing a greater than 90 percent renewal rate in corporate cash accounts en route to a single-season record in corporate revenue.

The Thunderbirds also had a prolific season in the Springfield community, with more than 250 appearances by mascot Boomer and team players combined, ranging from youth hockey practice sessions to charitable affairs like the Rays of Hope Walk, annual Teddy Bear Toss deliveries, and corporate partnership events. In total, the T-Birds Foundation generated more than $128,000 toward charitable causes in Western Massachusetts during the 2023-24 season.

