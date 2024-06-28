Monsters Recognized for Total Solar Eclipse Game and Merchandise Department of the Year at AHL Team Business Meetings

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's front office received multiple awards at the 2024 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings, including Most Immersive Game Operations for the Total Solar Eclipse Game powered by NOPEC and Merchandise Department of the Year.

The Monsters hosted the Total Solar Eclipse Game powered by NOPEC during the 2023-24 season exactly nine days before Cleveland's moment of eclipse totality. The promotion was recognized by the American Hockey League for its out-of-this world fan experience and stellar business metrics. The Monsters wore specially themed glow in the dark jerseys in celebration of the event with the team's primary logo being transformed to replicate the eclipse.

Off the ice, every fan in attendance received a Total Solar Eclipse Survival Pack that included a pair of Monsters eclipse glasses and a commemorative t-shirt. Fans also enjoyed unique set ups around the concourse with r epresentatives from NASA Glenn Research Center on-hand to talk about the eclipse, provide giveaways and showcase virtual reality headsets and a photobooth. Eva, NASA's astronaut mascot, also made an appearance to meet and take photos with fans. Additionally, the Great Lakes Science Center provided a hands-on activity for fans from the concourse.

Fans also had the chance to meet the biggest stars of the night with a special appearance from the Sun and the Moon. After a memorable ceremonial puck drop, the Sun and the Moon took part in several activities including handing out Team Sun and team Moon buttons, joining the Monsters broadcast on CW 43 WUAB and entertaining fans with several games and competitions.

The Monsters were also awarded the American Hockey League's Merchandise Department of the Year in recognition of the successful launch of the team's new brand identity prior to and during the 2023-24 season, and overall growth to the team's retail merchandise business. At a special brand launch event in July the team welcomed fans to the remodeled and reimagined Center Ice, the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. In addition to key offerings showcasing the team's new brand, the retail merchandise team provided unique collections that elevated memorable theme nights like Total Solar Eclipse, St. Patrick's Day and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night.

Center Ice also helped support local charities with specialty collections for several of the team's promotional nights like Salute to Service, Hockey Fights Cancer and Pride. Additionally, the merchandise team worked with the Monsters Better Halves, a group made of the player's significant others, to design a special Love More, Worry Less collection for the fans with a charity component benefitting a local women's crisis center.

The Monsters front office also received an additional award recognizing the team's achievements in ticket sales metrics. The AHL Meetings took place in Chicago, IL, where more than 300 representatives from the league and its teams met to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing.

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Monsters TV Broadcast Team were nominated for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Great Lakes Chapter for the coverage of the team's Teddy Bear Toss game in December. This nomination marked the first time an AHL broadcast has been nominated for an Emmy. The game coverage was provided by Tony Brown, Play-by-Play Announcer and Director of Broadcast Services for the Monsters, alongside color commentary from Jock Callander, Brad Thiessen and Kenny Roda.

