Amerks Front Office Wins Several Team Achievement Awards for Business Excellence During 2023-24 Season

June 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans received four team achievement awards honoring business excellence at the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live as more than 300 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathered this week at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

Additionally, Brian Krentzman, who completed his third season with Amerks in 2023-24, received an individual award in recognition of finishing among the AHL's top three performers in the Group Sales Executive category for teams in the Eastern Conference.

Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League convened to discuss best practices and share innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales, marketing and digital media.

"I'm incredibly proud by the efforts and contributions of our staff and everyone involved in our organization who continue to exceed expectations and set the standard for organizational success each year," said Amerks Interim Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "Also, congratulations to Brian Krentzman, who's dedication and work ethic paved the way for this very well-deserved honor by the American Hockey League."

The Amerks were among the AHL teams honored with a 90 percent renewal rate in corporate sales revenue for the 2023-24 season, a mark the team has reached every year since 2016-17 except for the condensed 2020-21 campaign. In addition to selling 600 new full season equivalents (FSE) for another year, Rochester also saw a 20 percent increase in per game FSE revenue.

For the second straight year, Rochester was also one of only three teams to generate more than $27,500 in revenue through AHL team subscriptions this past season.

Krentzman, who serves as a group events specialist with a focus on highlighting youth hockey in the Greater Rochester Area, finished the season with the third-highest group sales among teams in the Eastern Conference.

Collectively, the Amerks also helped the AHL in setting a new single-season attendance record with more than 6.8 million fans viewing the second-best league in professional hockey.

American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

