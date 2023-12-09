Gulls Sweep Hogs in Weekend Series

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The San Diego Gulls swept the Rockford IceHogs over the weekend with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night at the BMO Center. Rockford was unable to match the offensive pressure the Gulls provided in the game with the addition of another exceptional performance from Tomas Suchanek. Rockford hit the scoreboard on a lone goal by Logan Nijhoiff. Jaxson Stauber saved 27 of 31 shots.

In the first period both the Gulls and Hogs came out of the gates with physical play. Rockford fired 11 shots, outshooting last night's efforts of just four shots in the first 20 minutes. Stauber, who played in yesterday's game, made 12 saves in the first period.

In the second frame of action the Gulls struck first on a redirected shot from Ben King off Glenn Gawdin's skate into the net for a goal (6:32). Braden Tracey added to the Gulls scoring late in the second after stealing a pass in the offensive zone (13:24).

With less than two minutes to go in the period the Gulls forced the Hogs on a 2-on-1 led by Jacob Perreault with Chase De Leo trailing. Perreault sent a backdoor pass to De Leo to give the Gulls a 3-0 lead (18:09). Rockford struggled in the second period with just four shots and two power-play opportunities.

Halfway through the final 20 minutes, Tyson Hinds scored his first AHL goal putting San Diego up 4-0 (11:54).

Rockford ended five scoreless periods of hockey with Logan Nijhoff's goal late in the third (13:57). Bryce Kindopp won the faceoff and sent the puck to Ethan Del Mastro at the point. Del Mastro sent a wrist shot towards the net and Nijhoff was able to tip the puck into the net past the pads of Tomas Suchanek.

San Diego added one more goal to their night on a short-handed empty netter scored by Judd Caulfield (16:38).

The IceHogs return back to action on Friday, Dec. 15 as they host the Iowa Wild for a two-game series at the BMO Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

