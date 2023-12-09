Monsters Blanked by Bears 6-0
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 6-0 on Saturday night at the Giant Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Bears started the opening period with power-play goals from Alex Limoges at 5:39 and Ethen Frank at 9:58 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Hershey added three more markers in the middle frame starting with Pierrick Dubé at 2:58 on the man advantage followed by Mike Sgarbossa at 7:37 and a second tally from Dubé at 9:50 extending Cleveland's deficit to 5-0 after 40 minutes. Hendrix Lapierre scored for the Bears at 8:33 of the third frame pushing the final score to 6-0.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov had 13 stops in relief of Pavel Cajan who made 12 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson stopped 21 shots for the win.
The Monsters head home to host the Belleville Senators on Thursday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 HER 2 3 1 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 21 0/5 3/6 14 min / 7 inf HER 31 3/6 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 12 5 3-3-1 CLE Tarasov ND 13 1 2-1-0 HER Stevenson W 21 0 9-3-0 Cleveland Record: 14-7-1-0, 1st North Division Hershey Record: 19-5-0-0, 1st Atlantic Division
