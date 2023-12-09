Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak

December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Colin Theisen celebrates with teammates

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Ashley Potts, Colorado Eagles) Tucson Roadrunners' Colin Theisen celebrates with teammates(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Ashley Potts, Colorado Eagles)

LOVELAND, CO - The Tucson Roadrunners dropped a Friday night contest to Colorado 4-2 to fall to 12-7-1-1 on the year as their Western Conference leading five-game unbeaten streak ended at 4-0-1-0.

Period one was a physical back and forth battle between the two sides but neither team would score. The Roadrunners had three power-play opportunities but were unable to convert. The Roadrunners also had a penalty-killing situation that they successfully killed. Goalie Matthew Villalta stopped all 11 Colorado shots on goal he faced in the first twenty minutes.

The 0-0 pitcher's duel would be broken up by Colorado at the 3:55 mark in the second period. Tucson looked to respond quickly with some good chances but would be denied. It would be Colorado scoring the second goal of the period to make it 2-0. Just past the halfway point in the period, Aku Raty would find an opening and rip a shot into the back of the net cutting the Colorado lead in half. Raty, who has six points in his last five games, was assisted by Dylan Guenther on the play. Guenther leads all Roadrunners with 18 points in 21 games played. The Roadrunners would head into the final frame trailing 2-1.

The third period would start with Colorado adding to their lead. An even-strength goal at the 2:12 of the third would give the Eagles a 3-1 lead. The Roadrunners would answer the Colorado lead with a Colin Theisen one-timer to light the lamp and bring the Roadrunners back within one. It was Theisen's first goal of the year in his third game with the Roadrunners this season. Theisen was assisted by Max Szuber who picked up his sixth assist of the year. As the third period rolled along Tucson would pull goalie Matthew Villalta with 2:21 left in the period. Just over a minute later Colorado would gain control of the puck and score an empty netter to make it 4-2. A tripping minor at the 19:19 mark would put Tucson on the power play and give them a 6-on-4 advantage with the goalie pulled as time expired.

"We're a deep team, we have a lot of good guys. They're a good team over there, they have good pace. If we gain more lines tomorrow, we'll have a better outcome" said Forward Colin Theisen after Friday's 4-2 loss.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.